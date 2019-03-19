scorecardresearch
35 people injured after bus falls into ditch in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Jaipur, Mar 19 (PTI) At least 35 people were injured after their bus overturned and fell into a roadside ditch in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred near Badgaon when the bus was on its way to Vijay nagar from Sarwad in Ajmer. "The driver lost control over the speeding bus and it overturned and fell into the ditch," SHO of the Bhinay police station Amar Singh said. Nearly 35 of the total 45 passengers sustained injuries and were admitted to different hospitals. PTI SDA SNESNE

