35 sites in Punjab to be developed as world-class tourist destinations: Sidhu

Mohali (Punjab), Jan 17 (PTI) Thirty-five tourist sites in Punjab will be developed as world-class facilities, Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Thursday. 'Sarais' (inns) would be turned into wedding destinations and old palaces into five-star hotels to generate revenue, he told reporters here. He said the Punjab Heritage and Tourism Promotion Board of the Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department has spent Rs 7.90 crore for the development and expansion of Chhatbir zoo in Mohali district. Sidhu also conducted a tour of the zoo and announced the adoption of a pair (male and female) of white tigers, named Aman and Dia. PTI VSD SMN