35 students going to PM's rally injured as bus overturns

(Eds: Adds Rahul Gandhi's reaction) Shimla, Dec 27 (PTI) Thirty-five students on their way to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Dharamshala were injured when their bus overturned in Kangra district on Thursday, an official said. The students from a computer training centre were heading towards Dharamshalas Police Grounds in a private school bus when the accident took place in the districts Jawala sub-division. Modi addressed a rally to mark the first anniversary of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh. The condition of five of the injured is said to be critical, the district official said. Congress president Rahul Gandhi expressed concern, saying on Facebook that he was saddened to hear the news. "I pray to God that those who are injured get relief as soon as possible. I express my deepest sympathy with the parents of the children," he said. PTI DJI NSD ASK ANB ASHASH