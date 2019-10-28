35-year-old arrested for kidnapping, sexually assaulting Delhi girl

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a girl here last year, police said on Monday.Raju, who used to work as a daily labourer in the national capital, was arrested on Sunday, they said.Police said that on November 1, 2018, a case of kidnapping of a girl was registered at Mundka police station. Two persons, Rahul and Ram Lakhan, have already been arrested in the case, police said."On Sunday, police got a tip-off that Raju, would visit his family at Hardoi to celebrate Diwali. Thereafter, a trap was laid and Raju was arrested at 11:05 pm," said Ram Gopal Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime). PTI NIT NIT SOMSOM