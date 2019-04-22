35-year-old nabbed for killing property dealer in Ghaziabad

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) A 35-year-old man, who was wanted in a murder case, was arrested from Sultanpuri area here, police said Monday.The accused has been identified as Pardeep (35), a resident of New Vikas Nagar in Ghaziabad, they said. The arrest was made on a tip-off that the accused would come to Sultanpuri to meet his associates, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Seju Kuruvilla said. During interrogation, the accused confessed that he had killed one property dealer over a dispute, the police said. One country-made pistol, two live cartridges and one car were recovered from his possession, they added. PTI NIT DPB