35-year-old painter dies after falling from the third floor of a building

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) A 35-year-old painter died after he fell from the third floor of a building in Northeast Delhi's Kahjuri Khas area, police said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Wasim Ahmad, a resident of Khajuri area. Ahmad fell while whitewashing a wall of the building, they said. He is survived by his wife and two kids. Two persons identified as Ramanand, the owner of the house, and Sadik, the contractor, have been arrested, police said. Family members said Ahmad left the house on Tuesday morning and went to C-Block Khajuri Khas area for work. At around 1 PM, they received information that he had fallen from the building and was being shifted to the hospital. "Ahmad was rushed to a trauma centre where he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment," a senior police officer said. "The victim had tied a rope around his waist and was painting the wall of the building. However, the rope allegedly broke and he fell down," the officer said. A case has been registered under 304A (causing death by negligence).