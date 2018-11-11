35-yr-old man arrested for killing friend

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his friend while they were drinking liquor at Samaypur Badli of Rohini, police said Sunday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, they added. The victim, Yogender Yadav (32), had gone to his friend Vijay Kumar's flat at Samaypur Badli. Kumar along with Yadav and his other friends were drinking alcohol at his flat. While their other friends left after some time, Yadav and Kumar continued their drinking session, a senior police officer said. Kumar had earlier borrowed Rs 2 lakh from the victim. While they were drinking, Yadav asked Kumar to return his money and and this led to a scuffle between the two, the officer added. Eventually, Kumar took out a pistol and shot at Yadav. Later, the accused went to a police station and informed officers about the incident, the senior officer said. When police reached the spot, they found Yadav lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the officer said. Police recovered the weapon used in commission of crime and some empty bottles of liquor from Kumar's residence, he said. A case was registered, police said, adding that further investigation was underway. PTI AMP SNESNE