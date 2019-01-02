35,000 people displaced due to setting up of 5 PSU steel plants given jobs: Minister

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Over 35,000 people displaced due to setting up of 5 steel plants by SAIL and RINL were provided employment by the two PSUs, Parliament was informed Wednesday. "Two public sector steel manufacturing companies namely SAIL and RINL under Ministry of Steel have provided employment to over 35,000 persons under displaced category," Minister of State for Steel Vishnu Deo Sai said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.These people were displaced as a result of setting up of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) by Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) and 4 plants by Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), he added.RINL-VSP gave employment to 7,845 persons as against the commitment of 5,000, the minister said. Among the SAIL companies, while Bokaro Steel Plant employed 16,000 people, Bhilai Steel Plant gave jobs to 4,468. The figure for Rourkela Steel Plant stood at 6,486 and Salem Steel Plant (214)."They have been provided employment against regular grades in the pay scales earmarked for the grades and the wages are paid as per company rules," he added. PTI ABI ABI ANUANU