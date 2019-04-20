scorecardresearch
36 injured as bus overturns in Udhampur

Jammu, Apr 20 (PTI) At least 36 persons were injured Saturday when a passenger bus turned turtle in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.The bus was on way to Udhampur from Khorgli and the accident occurred near Damnote-Panchari when its driver lost control over the vehicle, a police official said.He said the injured were rushed to a nearby Public Health Centre for treatment. PTI TAS RCJ

