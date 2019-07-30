36 Jawahar Bagh squatters acquitted

Mathura, Jul 30 (PTI) A local court here has acquitted 36 people in connection with a clash between illegal squatters at Jawahar Bagh and government employees over three years back. While acquitting them on Monday, the court issued non-bailable warrants against the nine others booked in the case. Followers of cult leader Ram Vriksh Yadav had illegally occupied Jawahar Bagh, a public space here, for months. In June 2016, nearly 30 of them were killed in police action to evict them. Two police personnel, including a superintendent of police, also died. The acquittal on Monday, however, relates to a confrontation two months earlier at the local tehsil office. According to the prosecution, 300 Jawahar Bagh squatters came to the tehsil office and attacked the staff there on April 4, 2016. Additional Civil Judge Senior Division (Second) Jahendra Pal read out the acquittal order. The nine others accused in the case had been granted bail but did not turn up during the trial. PTI CORR ASHASH