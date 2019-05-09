360 Realtors acquires US-based property broker Risa Realty, targets Rs 750 cr sales in FY20

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Real estate brokerage firm 360 Realtors Thursday said it has acquired a US-based company Risa Realty to sell Indian properties in the American market and is targeting a total sales booking of Rs 750 crore this fiscal. After this acquisition, Gurugram-based 360 Realtors will enter the US property market and set up new offices in major NRI-centric markets, including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston and Washington. "The founders of Risa Realty have been active in the US market for more than a decade and command a dominant position in servicing the NRI market with their India Real Estate needs," 360 Realtors MD and CEO Ankit Kansal told PTI. The acquisition will help 360 Realtors understand the US market better, devise an effective market penetration strategy and enter new uncharted territories, he added. "Likewise, by aligning with 360 Realtors, Risa Realty can get access to the state-of-art technology, tie-ups with leading Indian developers, extensive manpower and wider geographic reach," Kansal said. He declined to comment on the financial details of the deal. "Risa Realty will merge with a new entity which we have set up in USA, named 360 Realtors LLC," he said. Kansal said the company is targeting to sell Rs 750 crore worth of properties in the US market in this financial year. Risa Realty sold properties worth Rs 250 crore last year. 360 Realtors posted a 46 per cent growth in revenue to Rs 152 crore during the previous financial year. The company, which has over 50 offices across India and overseas with a sales force of more than 1,000 people, sold 6,000 units worth Rs 4,100 crore in 2018-19. In value terms, around 30 per cent of the sales came from non-resident Indians (NRIs), especially from the Middle East countries. It sold 4,023 units worth Rs 2,682 crore in 2018-19. "This will be a win-win situation for both. Over the years, we have developed unique expertise on the US NRI market...By associating with a big brand like 360 Realtors and leveraging their vast resources, we can multiply our reach in the USA market," Rippy Sethi of Risa Realty said. The US market has over four million NRIs with high disposable income. 360 Realtors competes with the likes of PropTiger.com, ANAROCK, Square Yards, Investor Clinic and Wealth Clinic in the organised property brokerage business, which has now come under the ambit of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act. PTI MJH RUJ HRS