38-year-old Dalit man killed in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) A 38-year-old Dalit man was allegedly killed and his body dumped outside his house here, police said Saturday. Manoj Kumar had gone to work and did not return home. Later, his body was dumped outside his house at Hareti village under Purkazi police station in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, a case has been registered against three people -- Surender, Yashpal and Sukhbir -- based on a complaint by the brother of the deceased. Family members of the deceased staged a protest against the killing. The police said the accused were on the run. PTI CORR SMNSMN