38-yr-old wanted criminal arrested in Lucknow

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) A 38-year-old man involved in several cases of murder was arrested from Lucknow, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Delhi Police rushed to the capital of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and apprehended Sharad Pandey, a resident of Delhi's Uttam Nagar."The team found out that Pandey had constructed a bungalow in Woodland Township in Lucknow and would be coming there to sell it," said Ram Gopal Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).Involved in eight cases of murder, one of kidnapping and more than 100 car jacking incidents, both the Delhi and Haryana Police had declared a reward of Rs one lakh each on him, they said. According to police, in February 2017, Pandey and his associates had killed Sandeep, Balbir and Surender and thrown their bodies in Gang Nahar in Gohana, Haryana. In December 2015, he had killed two men in Bhatinda, Punjab and in 2009-2010, he had killed two persons in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, Naik said. Pandey had also kidnapped a doctor in 2015 from Nabi Karim area of central Delhi and demanded Rs 5 crore as ransom, Naik said, adding that he was the leader of a gang which had stolen more than 100 luxury vehicles from different areas of south Delhi. The cars were disposed off in northeastern states, Naik said, adding that 17 stolen cars were traced in Arunachal Pradesh. PTI NIT RHL