38pc voter turnout till noon in 2nd phase of Assam rural polls

Guwahati, Dec 9 (PTI) An estimated 38 per cent voters exercised their franchise till noon on Sunday in the second phase of panchayat polls in 10 districts of Assam which was largely peaceful, state election commission officials said.Voters queued up in front of polling booths since 7am to cast their votes.However, a few cases of anomalies regarding names of voters and candidates, symbols and ballot papers have been reported so far, a spokesman of Assam State Election Commission said here.The problems were resolved locally and polling was continuing without a hitch, he said.The polling, which will end at 3pm, has so far been brisk and was expected to go up further during the day, he added.Polling is being held in Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Cachar, Hailakandi, Karimganj and Hojai to elect 169 zila parishad, 895 anchalik parishad, 895 gaon panchayats presidents and 8,950 gaon panchayat members from among a total of 35,056 contestants.The first phase of polling was held on December 5 in 16 districts which recorded a voter turnout 81.5 per cent.Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Debabrata Saikia has complained to the state election commissioner against BJP MLA from Sonai, Aminul Haque Laskar, for subverting the election process.Saikia has alleged that Laskar has asked his party workers via a video message to even "steal" ballot papers after casting their votes early."It is a matter of grave concern that an elected legislator of the ruling party is making such statements which undermine the electoral process and raise many questions in the minds of the voters," the Congress leader said. He urged the Assam State Election Commission to take note of the matter and ensure a peaceful anf fair election. PTI DG JM ABHABH