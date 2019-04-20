39 candidates file nominations in Haryana

Chandigarh, Apr 20 (PTI) Bureaucrat-turned-politician Brijendra Singh and JJP's Dushyanat Chautala were among the 39 candidates who filed their nominations in Haryana on Saturday.Haryana's Joint Chief Electoral Officer InderJeet said BJP candidate Brijendra Singh and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala filed the nomination papers from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat.The last date for filing of nominations in Haryana is April 23. The 10 seats in the state will vote on May 12.Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidates Naresh Kumar and Rameshwar Das and independent candidate Ranjit Singh filed nomination papers for Ambala (reserve) seat.The electoral officer said BJP's Nayab Singh, Bharatiya Shakti Chetna Party's Vikram Singh and independent candidates Sachin Gabba, Balbir Singh and Ramesh Chander filed their nomination for the Kurukshetra Parliamentary constituency. Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, Nirmal Singh of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), Janak Raj of BSP,Rajesh of People's Party of India (Democratic), and Jaswant of Bharatiya Chetna Party filed their nomination for the Sirsa (reserve) seat whereas Sanjay Bhatia of BJP filed his nomination paper from the Karnal seat. PTI VSD DPB