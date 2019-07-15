39 pc of students who have taken admission in DU are from Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Over 39 per cent of the students who have taken admission in the Delhi University (DU) after the third cut-off are from the national capital, according to data shared by the varsity.From Delhi, 21,098 students have taken admission in the university, followed by 10,140 students from Uttar Pradesh and 8,103 from Haryana after the third cut-off, as per data.Rajasthan and Bihar are also among the top five places from where students taken admission in the varsity.From Rajasthan 2,546 students and from Bihar 2,362 students have been enrolled in the varsity, according to data released by the university.The new session for the DU will begin on July 20.This trend was even reflected during registration as 1,11,433 aspirants from Delhi had registered for undergraduate admission. Over 49,000 aspirants from Uttar Pradesh, 34,501 from Haryana and 15,120 from Bihar had registered for admission, while 9,897 from Rajasthan had applied for admission.Till now, 52,813 admissions have taken place in the university. As many as 8,433 students have cancelled admissions and 1,270 have withdrawn. A little less than 10,000 seats are still left to be filled in the varsity. This year, the DU has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category under postgraduate and undergraduate courses. The number of seats for undergraduate courses has increased to 62,000. Separate cut-offs for the EWS category have also been released. PTI SLB KJ