39 stranded families rescued in Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 9 (PTI) Thirty-nine families, including two residing in a houseboat, were rescued on Saturday in two separate operations here following heavy snowfall, an official spokesman said.District administration of Srinagar along with police rescued 37 nomadic families left stranded in Panthachowk area of the city, the spokesman said.He said the families were provided accommodation at Panthachowk, apart from blankets, ration and assistance for basic needs.The nomadic families along with livestock were on their way to Poonch district when they were caught in the heavy snowfall, he said.In another operation, the spokesman said at least 12 members of two families residing in a houseboat in Jhelum river were rescued.The houseboat owned by the families sank this evening in Kothibagh area of the city leaving the families in distress, he said.Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary along with senior officers from departments, members of flood control, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police reached the spot, the spokesman said, adding that the rescued families were provided accommodation in a local hotel and provided financial assistance, blankets and rations.Meanwhile, the spokesman said the district administration of Srinagar also provided assistance to 11 families whose houses were damaged in two separate fire incidents.Three houses were partially damaged in Habbak area of Ganpatyar where local administration provided financial assistance, kitchen sets and blankets, he said.In another fire incident, eight families suffered losses in Tibetian Colony and all the families were provided timely assistance and relief.Fire and emergency services department responded immediately to control the fire in both the incidents, he said. PTI TAS SOMSOMSOM