39,321 complaints resolved by grievance cell in J-K

Jammu, Jan 4 (PTI) The grievance cell of the Jammu and Kashmir administration has resolved 39,321 out of 40,444 complaints registered by it, officials said Friday. Since the imposition of the governor's rule in the state on June 20 till date, the grievance cell has received 40,444 complaints, of which 39,321 have been dealt with and forwarded to the quarters concerned for timely redressal. According to the officials, 776 complaints are under process. All three advisors to the governor have been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances of delegations and deputations and individuals both at Srinagar and in Jammu, they said. The advisors are regularly reviewing the disposal of the grievances pertaining to their respective departments. PTI AB SNESNE