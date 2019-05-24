394 MPs have at least graduate-level education

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) As many as 394 newly-elected members of the Lok Sabha have at least graduate-level education, according to a think-tank.In the soon-to-be-constituted 17th Lok Sabha, 27 per cent of the MPs have studied till class 12, while in the 16th Lok Sabha 20 per cent MPs had studied till class 12.Among the newly-elected MPs, 43 per cent are graduates, 25 per cent post graduates, and 4 per cent are doctorates, according to data collated by the PRS Legislative Research.Since 1996, at least 75 per cent of representatives of each Lok Sabha have been graduates, it said.In first back-to-back majority in the general elections for a single party in over three decades, the Narendra Modi-led BJP won 303 seats out of 542 in Lok Sabha polls, handing out a crushing defeat to the Congress and many other political opponents. PTI ASK KJ