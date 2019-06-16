39.6�C in Jammu, 27.5�C in Srinagar

Jammu, Jun 16 (PTI) Scorching heat continued to prevail here on Sunday, with the mercury recording 39.6 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said. The weather agency has forecast scattered rains and thunderstorm with gusty winds of 30-40 kilometres per hour on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The minimum temperature in the city was at 26.2 degrees Celsius, while Srinagar witnessed a maximum temperature of 27.5 degrees Celsius. Leh recorded a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius, it was 21.2 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam, it said. PTI ABHMB