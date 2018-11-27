3Pillar Global Certified Great Place to Work for the Second Straight Year in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Prestigious award honors 3Pillar Global's excellent company culture and employee satisfaction NOIDA, India, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global, a leading developer of innovative software products, has been recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified organization in India for its outstanding company culture for the second straight year. The prestigious Certification from the Great Place to Work Institute is awarded to companies that foster excellent workplace environments for their employees. Previously, the Great Place to Work Institute named 3Pillar Global's Noida office to the 2015 Top 50 Best IT & IT-BMP Organizations to Work for in India list. "While 3Pillar is a global organization with consistency of values, each of our offices uniquely respects and values the cultures of the local environment. We're proud that our effort to create a state-of-the-art space for employees has not only attracted quality talent that's creating incredible products, but also has improved their happiness overall," said CEO David DeWolf. "Our Noida office was thoughtfully designed to retain great talent and facilitate a positive work environment for over 350 employees." 3Pillar Global's Noida office, which opened in April 2017, incorporates beautiful design and a collaborative, open concept to support its positive company culture. DeWolf continued: "The space and culture contribute to our ability to produce innovative, world-class software products for our clients, and we're glad our employees feel the same." This achievement reflects 3Pillar Global's three core values of integrity, agility and innovation, as well as the company's cultural values. "At 3Pillar we believe in treating each and every person with dignity and respect, building collaborative and high performing teams, communicating openly, driving quality results over perfection and working iteratively with a willingness to learn from mistakes," said Govind Negi, Senior Director of Talent Engagement and Delivery Center Lead. "Being certified with the Great Place to Work Institute reassures us that we are living these values every day." To receive the Certification, 70 percent or more of 3Pillar Global's employee respondents must rate the organization as a great place to work. Metrics also include the Institute's Trust Index and Culture Audit, which evaluate employees' underlying trust in the organization and the effectiveness of their programs and practices in creating an excellent workplace culture. Receiving the certification means the India office is now eligible for the Institute's Great Workplaces list. With seven offices on three continents, 3Pillar has also been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the U.S. seven times and has been listed as one of the Washington Post's Top Workplaces three times. The addition of the Great Place to Work Certification is a reflection of the company's continued investment in its employees, which enables them to deliver world-class software products for companies and organizations like PBS, CARFAX, Equinox, National Geographic, and many more. About Great Place to Work Institute Great Place to Work Institute is a global research, consulting and training firm that helps organizations identify, create and sustain great workplaces through the development of high-trust workplace cultures. Great Place to Work serves businesses, non-profit organizations and government agencies in over 50 countries. About 3Pillar Global 3Pillar Global builds innovative, revenue generating software products, enabling businesses to quickly turn ideas into value. 3Pillar balances business-minded thinking with engineering expertise in disruptive technologies such as mobile, cloud, and big data to develop products that meet real business needs. To date, 3Pillar's products have driven over $1 billion in revenue for industry leaders like CARFAX, PBS, and numerous others. For more information, visit www.3pillarglobal.com. To view current job openings and learn more about the company culture, please visit http://Careers.3PillarGlobal.com. PWRPWR