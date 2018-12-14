3rd edition of Women Transforming India Awards on Sunday: NITI Aayog

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Government think-tank NITI Aayog will organise the 3rd edition of the Women Transforming India Awards 2018 and launch the upgraded portal of the Women Entrepreneurship Platform on Sunday. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will present the awards and launch the portal, the Aayog said in a release Friday.NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant will also be present on the occasion.The awards were instituted to recognise and celebrate stories of exemplary women from across India."This year's theme is 'Women and Entrepreneurship' and 15 winners have been chosen through an extensive six-month long process to identify fascinating and inspiring stories of women entrepreneurs," the release added.The event will include panel discussions.The panellists include entrepreneurs, investors and experts such as Debjani Ghosh, Shivani Wazir Pasrich, Geeta Chandran, Radhika Ghai and Sania Mirza, it said. PTI NKD ABMABM