3rd Indo-German Working Group on water, waste management held in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Third Indo-German Working Group for cooperation on water and waste management concluded in New Delhi Wednesday after discussing potential cooperation areas in the two fields.Delegations from the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), and the Federal Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation, and Nuclear Safety, Germany, met to strengthen bilateral cooperation, a statement issued by the government said.The Indian delegation was headed by Anil Kumar Jain, additional secretary, MoEFCC, and officials from Central Pollution Control Board and other organisations contributed to the discussion.Jain said the Indo-German Climate and Renewable Alliance and cooperation in field of environment need to be strengthened.The German delegation was headed by Regina Dube, director-general for Water Management and Resource Conservation, who said that India has been very supportive in taking the work ahead, the official statement said.Both sides decided to work on developing reference documents for the textile sector, air, water governance, marine litter, waste to energy (incineration), bio-methanation, landfill sites, water quality management, training and capacity building of local bodies, it said. PTI AG AG ABHABH