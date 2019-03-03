4 Afghan nationals held at IGI airport for smuggling heroin into India

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Four Afghan nationals have been arrested for allegedly smuggling heroin into India by hiding the contraband in their abdomen, police said Sunday.The accused had come to Delhi on a medical visa from Afghanistan, they said.Abdul Haq Noorzai, Mohammad Naeim Noorzai, Mohammad Esmael Noorzai and Mohammad Nasim Noorzai, all from Farah province in western Afghanistan, were found trafficking heroin concealed in their abdomen for sale in Delhi-NCR and other states, police said.The accused have been admitted in Safdarjung Hospital and 122 capsules totalling 920 grams heroin have been extracted from their body by doctors.It may take a few days to extract all heroin capsules from their abdomen, Pramod Singh Kushwah, deputy commissioner of police (special cell), said.The officer said they received information about an international gang and laid a trap at Indira Gandhi International Airport on February 23 and the four suspects were detained.The accused appeared dizzy after landing at the airport and were taken to hospital, where doctors found suspicious capsules in their body.During interrogation, they told police the cartel is headed by drug lords based in Kandahar in Afghanistan. The accused also told the police that a consignment of heroin was to be supplied to African nationals, the DCP said. PTI AMP URD ABHABH