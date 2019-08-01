4 AMU students arrested after ruckus

Aligarh (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) Four Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student leaders were arrested near the vice chancellor's office on Thursday for allegedly creating unrest at the varsity campus, police said. Former students' union secretary Huzaifa Aamir and former vice president Hamza Sufiyan have been sent to jail, whereas the two others were released on bail, Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhari said. They have been booked under Section 151 (knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse) of the Indian Penal Code, the SP said. The arrests happened after the university took drastic action against the two former AMU students' union leaders for allegedly intimidating the staff and threatening some senior officials. According to an order issued by the proctor Afifullah Khan, the student leaders were demanding that the disciplinary action taken against a large number of students for using unfair means during annual examinations should be revoked. Sufiyan and some other students -- against whom action has been taken -- were armed and barged into the vice chancellor's office, and intimidated the staff and threatened some senior officials on Wednesday evening, AMU spokesperson Shafey Kidwai said. They also locked one of the main gates of the university after forcing the administrative staff to vacate their office, Kidwai said. Earlier on Tuesday, the official said, the same group of students had barged into the office of the registrar, Abdul Hamid, and allegedly misbehaved with him. They locked his office after the registrar had left the room. Kidwai said the university has rusticated Sufiyan for five years and suspended Huzaifa Amir pending an inquiry. Security have been tightened at all the entry points in the campus as a precautionary measure Following the incident and police have been deployed at these entry points. PTI CORR NAVHMB