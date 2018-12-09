4 apprehended at Chennai Airport while trying to smuggle in gold concealed in rectum

Chennai, Dec 9 (PTI) Four people have been apprehended at the Chennai International Airport for trying to smuggle into the country 929 grams of gold worth Rs 30 lakh concealed in their rectum, a customs department official said Sunday.Muthuraman Poominadhan(21), Sahul Hameed (42), Mujib Rahman (50), Kalandar Abbas (27), all Indian passport holders, were intercepted upon their arrival from Colombo on Saturday night, the official said."During interrogation, the accused admitted to have concealed the gold in their rectums. Four 24-karat gold ingots weighing 929 grams, were seized from them," he said, their passports were confiscated and further investigation was underway.In another case, a 50-year-old "repeat offender", travelling from Dubai, was arrested on Sunday morning for attempting to smuggle in 580 grams of gold worth Rs 19 lakh, another customs official said."Abdul Samad was intercepted and 580 grams of gold, worth Rs 19 lakh, recovered from his personal belongings. The man was arrested as he was a repeat offender," the official said. PTI CORR CPB NSD