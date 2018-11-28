4 arrested for circulating fake currency notes

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Four people have been arrested for allegedly circulating fake currency notes and counterfeit notes having face value of Rs 8.48 lakh seized from them, police said Wednesday.The accused were identified as Farooq (27), Shariful Islam (21), Asif Raj (27) and Mukhtiar Ahmed (28), they added. Investigations had revealed that Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) were being pumped into various parts of India, including the Delhi-NCR, from Nepal and Bangladesh via Malda district in West Bengal, officials said, adding that they were tracking members of a syndicate involved in the circulation.Based on a tip off, a trap was laid near the Siri Fort Road bus stand on November 21. A key member of the syndicate was supposed to come to receive a big consignment of FICNs from his contact. Subsequently, at around 6.30 pm, two people, Farooq and Shariful, were nabbed and 300 fake notes in the denomination of Rs 2,000, amounting to Rs 6 lakh, were seized from them, police said.A case under appropriate sections of the law was registered at PS Special Cell.During investigation, accused Shariful Islam disclosed that he used to supply FICNs to his contact Asif Raj here, they added.On his insistence, Asif Raj was nabbed on November 22 and 24 fake currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination, amounting to Rs 48,000, were seized from him, officials said.Raj disclosed that he got the notes from a Malda-based person and Mukhtiar Ahmed of Nepal, they said.Subsequently, Mukhtiar Ahmed was arrested Wednesday morning from Anand Vihar Railway Station. FICNs of face value Rs 2 lakh were seized from him, they added.Investigations revealed that Farooq and Shariful are partners in this syndicate, police said, adding that the arrested were involved in FICN circulation for about eight years. PTI AMP IJT