4 arrested for kidnapping, killing boy in Ghaziabad Ghaziabad 3 May (PT'

Ghaziabad, May 3 (PTI) Four people, including a woman, were arrested Friday for allegedly kidnapping and killing a boy from Manavtapuri colony of Modinagar, police said.Aditya Bansal, a student of class 6, was kidnapped by two bike-borne men on the evening of April 27 and his body was recovered the next morning from a jungle under Niwari police station area, Superintendent of Police (rural area) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.Sohanvir, Krishna Pal, Akash and the woman, Asha, were arrested Friday afternoon and during interrogation they confessed to their crime, the officer said.A few months back, Krishna Pal had an argument with the victim's father over a land dispute. Following this, the main accused the case, Akash, planned to kidnap Aditya for ransom, Jadaun said.Akash had promised each of the accused Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh from the ransom they expected to get by kidnapping the boy, police said.After abducting the boy, the accused served him a sedative-laced drink. But when the boy came to his senses and recognised the accused they dropped the plan of extorting ransom and strangled him to death, the police officer said, adding another accused is till at large.