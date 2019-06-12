4 arrested for killing man in Karol Bagh

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Four men were arrested for allegedly killing a person in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area, police said Wednesday. The accused were identified as Akash Kumar (26), Akash (25), Dev Arjun (24) and Mahesh Kumar, they said. Interrogation revealed that the accused were inspired by local criminal Mahesh Kumar who used to extort money from businessmen and other persons, police said. Mahesh Kumar asked his aide Dinesh Kumar to find some people who can help him in his nefarious activities, following which he introduced him to Akash Kumar, Akash and Dev Arjun, they said. Dinesh Kumar also provided illegal weapons to Akash Kumar. On June 2, Akash Kumar and Akash came to Karol Bagh at around 11 pm on a scooter and fired at one Bharat who was with his friends, Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), said.In the incident, the victim sustained three gun shot injuries and later succumbed in the RML Hospital Sunday, they said, adding that police were trying to nab Dinesh Kumar. One pistol, four live cartridges and a scooter were recovered from the possession of the accused persons, the DCP said. PTI NIT AMP KJ