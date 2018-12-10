4 arrested for looting jewellery store

/R Ghaziabad, Dec 10 (PTI) Four men, including the son of an excise inspector, were arrested on Monday in connection with a robbery in a jewellery store in Ghaziabad district last month, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch of Ghaziabad police arrested Arush, Manoj, Vineet and Yogendra for allegedly looting ornaments worth Rs 2 crore from a jewellery showroom near Shyam Park area of Sahibabad, said Prashant Kumar, additional director general (Meerut zone). The four apparently confessed to committing the robbery on November 14 at gun point. Another member of the gang is still at large, the officer said. The suspected mastermind of the gang, Arush, is the son an excise inspector posted in Meerut. He was repudiated by his parents due to his wrong doings, Kumar said. The ADG said Arush had planned the robbery while he was in a jail for a loot case here. Earlier, Ayush had robbed jewellery worth Rs 3 crore from a bullion trader of Geeta Colony in Delhi. Police have recovered Rs 3.48 lakh and a huge cache of jewels, gems and other precious stones, besides four countrymade pistols, live cartridges, the officer added. PTI CORRHMB