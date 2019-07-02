4 arrested in case of weapons supply to ISIS-inspired terror group gets bail

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) A Delhi court Tuesday granted bail to four persons arrested for allegedly providing weapons to members of a suspected ISIS-inspired terrorist group busted after a multi-city swoop.Special Judge Rakesh Syal enlarged Zaid Malik, Mohammed Azam, Raees Ahmad and Mohammed Irshad on bail on a personal bond of Rs 70,000 with two sureties of like amount.Advocate M S Khan, appearing for the accused, argued that no charge sheet has been filed against his clients despite passage of mandatory period of 90 days and hence they are liable to be released on bail.The accused were arrested after raids in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh at six places in Amroha, two in Lucknow, two in Hapur and two in Meerut.The agency said it had recovered 25kg explosive materials potassium nitrate, ammonium nitrate and sulphur after the raids.The ISIS-inspired group 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam', which loosely translates into war for the cause of Islam, allegedly had purchased remote control cars and wireless doorbells to use their circuits in assembling remote-controlled improvised explosive devices.The NIA had also seized steel containers, electric wires, 91 mobile phones, 134 SIM cards, three laptops, a knife, a sword and ISIS-related literature. PTI PKS PKS SOMSOM