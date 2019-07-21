4 arrested in Jhansi for smuggling explosives

Lucknow, Jul 21 (PTI) Four persons were arrested by the UP Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the police in Jhansi for smuggling explosive material, the UP ATS said Sunday. One thousand detonators and 5,000 gelatin sticks were recovered from the possession of the arrested, the ATS said. In a statement issued here, ADG UP ATS Asim Arun said, "The four arrested persons are Charan Singh (resident of Jhansi), Deen Bandhu (resident of Bhilwara in Rajasthan), Pushpendra Jha (a resident of Jhansi) and Sitaram Pal (a resident of Tikamgarh district in Madhya Pradesh). Charan was earlier held in smuggling of explosive material. He again indulged in the activity after being released." The arrested persons will be interrogated to know from where they brought the explosive material and to whom would it be supplied to, the statement said. The ADG ATS said, "It seems the motive (smuggling) was to use it in illegal mining. We were worried about terror or Naxal activities." PTI NAV INDIND