4 bike-borne men rob factory manager of Rs 5 lakh

Dholpur, Jan 8 (PTI) Four unidentified, bike-borne miscreants robbed a factory manager of Rs 5 lakh here on Tuesday, police said. The incident happened when iron casting factory manager Chandra Prakash Bedi, along with supervisor Suresh Kumar, was on his way to pay wages to labourers, DSP Suresh Chand Meena said. He said the accused stopped Bedi and tried to snatch the bag of cash. When Bedi resisted, the accused opened fire in the air and fled with the bag and a gold chain that Bedi was wearing. A few suspects have been detained for questioning, he added. A case was registered and search for the accused was on, the officer said.