4 bovine smugglers arrested in J-K's Ramban

Jammu, Nov 29 (PTI) Four suspected bovine smugglers were arrested and 35 animals rescued in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district Thursday, police said.Police parties intercepted two vehicles at Seri on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and rescued the bovines, they said.The animals were being smuggled into the Kashmir valley from Jammu region, officials said, adding that four people, identified as Mohammad Mirza, Abdul Karim, Mubassir Ahmed and Shakeel Ahmed, were arrested.A case was registered in this connection and an investigation was underway, they said. PTI AB IJT