4 cattle smugglers, 2 cops injured in encounters in UP

Hardoi (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) Four cattle smugglers and two constables were injured in police encounters here, officials said on Saturday.Following a tip-off about illegal slaughtering, police raided a secluded mango orchard near Kalyanman Chowki under Beniyaganj Kotwali police station area on Friday, Assistant Superintendent of Police Gyananjay Singh said.An encounter broke out after the police team reached the spot. Two cattle smugglers, identified as Mujib and Habib, and a constable, Satyaprakash, were injured in the exchange of fire, he said.An accomplice of the cattle smugglers, Wali Mohammad, was arrested with over 15 quintals of beef and tools used for slaughtering, he added.Three cattle smugglers managed to flee from the spot, the ASP said.With the help of surveillance and combing teams, police traced the three to the jungles of Hathauda under Kachauna police station later in the day, he said.The police team which reached the spot asked the smugglers to surrender but they opened fire, injuring another constable, Omkar Yadav, Singh said.Two smugglers, Shabbir and Rahis, were injured in retaliatory firing by the police team. The third smuggler, Anwar, was arrested, he said.Two country-made weapons and empty cartridges were also recovered from the possession of the smugglers, he said, adding that all the injured have been admitted to hospital.Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi said those arrested are being interrogated to elicit information about their gang.A drive against cattle smugglers will soon be launched in the district, he said. PTI CORR SAB DIVDIV