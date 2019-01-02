4 children working in a Rajasthan hotel rescued: NCPCR

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Four children working at a hotel in Rajasthan's Mount Abu were rescued in an operation by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and an FIR has been registered in the matter, an official said Wednesday.Acting on a tip-off, the NCPCR recently directed Childline -- an organisation for children in distress -- to look into the matter. Following this, the children were rescued from the hotel, the official said.An FIR was registered against the hotel owner, the official said, adding that the children have been produced before the child welfare committee as per rules. Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi thanked the person who flagged the issue and urged others to raise an alarm whenever they find a child in need. PTI UZM UZM ANBANB