4 civilians injured as Pak violates ceasefire for second consecutive day in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Sep 29 (PTI) Three women and a child were injured as Pakistan violated ceasefire for the second consecutive day on Sunday in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.The Pakistan Army resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote area of Mendhar sector, he said.We retaliated strongly and heavy exchange of fire was still going on when last reports were received, the official added. "Three women and a boy have received splinter injuries in the Pakistani shelling on their villages," District Development Commissioner of Poonch, Rahul Yadav told PTI.He said all the injured were evacuated and taken to a hospital and their condition is stated to be "stable".The rescue teams have rushed to the affected area and further details are awaited, Yadav added.Earlier, a defence spokesperson said that Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by resorting to intense firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in the Balakote sector at about 3.15 pm."The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," he said, adding that the casualties suffered by the Pakistan Army in the retaliatory action was not known immediately.On Saturday evening, Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing in Shahpur and Kerni sectors in Poonch district, prompting strong retaliation by India.The exchange of fire between the two sides lasted for several hours but caused no damage on our side, the spokesperson said.This year, according to officials, Pakistan violated the ceasefire over 2,000 times along the LoC, leaving 21 people dead and scores of others injured.India has repeatedly called upon Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire understanding and maintain peace and tranquility along the LoC and the International Border. PTI TAS RHL