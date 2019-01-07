4 cows, 3 calves die in UP's Banda due to lack of fodder

Banda (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) Four cows and three calves have died apparently due to lack of fodder in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, locals said Monday.The incident happened in the district's Gureh village of Sadar area on Sunday.About 150 cattle were kept in an enclosure by villagers of which seven died due to lack of fodder, Ram Kishore, husband of the village head said.Sub Divisional Magistrate of Sadar, T Ansaria, said he has no information about cattle "deaths"."A team has been sent to the village and will ensure availability of fodder there," the official said. PTI CORR ABN AD AD SOMSOM