4 dead in road accident in UP's Fatehpur district

Banda (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) Four members of a family were killed and another injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck in Fatehpur district of the state, police said Saturday. The accident took place on Friday night near Thariyav township killing Ram Kishun (39), his wife Radha Devi (35) and twin brothers Santosh and Ashu (34) on the spot, Circle Officer (CO) Khaga Anshuman Misra said. Santosh's wife has received serious injuries and was admitted to a government hospital, the CO added. PTI COR SAB MAZ RHL