4 die as car plunges into canal in Punjab

Ludhiana, Mar 9 (PTI) Four people died after their car plunged into the Sidhwan Canal here at Sarabha Nagar, police said Saturday. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into the canal on Friday night, police said. All the four occupants of the car drowned in the canal, police said, adding that the bodies were later fished out. The deceased were identified as Kashish Arora (21), his two siblings Bhavneet Singh Juneja (27) and his sister Sanya Juneja (24), and Dinesh Chander (27), police said. "All four were old friends and Chander had come to Ludhiana from Lucknow to appear in an exam. Four of them had gone out to have dinner. They were returning home when the accident happened," police said. "According to Manpreet Juneja, father of Bhavneet, they had gone out to have dinner as their friend had visited from Lucknow. The vehicle was driven by Kashish Arora," said Kulbir Singh, the SHO of Sarabha Nagar police station.