scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

4 drown while bathing in Chhoti Gandak river in UP's Deoria district

Deoria (UP), May 6 (PTI) Four people drowned while taking a bath in the Chhoti Gandak river in this district, police said Monday.The incident took place in Laalchak village, SHO of Bhatni police station Ashwini Rai said.The deceased have been identified as Aman Yadav (20), Satyavrat Maurya (20), Shaswat Tripathi (22) and Abhishek Singh (21) who had come to the village to attend a wedding ceremony, the police officer said. PTI CORR NAV MAZ MAZ NSDNSD

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos