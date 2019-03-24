4 drug peddlers arrested in J&K

Banihal (JK), Mar 24 (PTI) Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested in separate incidents in the state and 12 kgs of charas was recovered from them, police said on Sunday.Mohammad Shafi of Mandakbass-Khari village was arrested along with 10 kgs of charas on the Mihar-Neera road, a police officer said.In a separate incident, Shahnawaz Dar of Shopian and Ishfaq Majir Lohar of Banihal were arrested at T-chowk in Banihal area on Saturday and two kilograms of charas was recovered from their possession.In the third incident, Azad Ahmad of Anantnag was arrested after 50 grams of brown sugar was seized from him near Mihar village, the officer said. Separate FIRs were registered against the four under the relevant sections of the law, he added. PTI CORR TAS RHL