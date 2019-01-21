4 flights cancelled, 11 delayed due to bad weather in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 21 (PTI) Bad weather conditions disrupted operations at the Srinagar International Airport here, leading to the cancellation of four flights, officials said.Due to the inclement weather, four of the 27 flights to and fro the Srinagar airport were cancelled on Monday, an official of the Airport Authority of India said.Another 11 flights got delayed due to poor visibility and intermittent rainfall since Monday morning. PTI MIJ MAZ GVS