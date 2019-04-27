4 get life term for killing student

Katihar, Apr 27 (PTI) A court here on Saturday sentenced four persons to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old student in November 2016. District and Sessions Judge P K Mallik awarded the sentence to four persons, including the deceased's uncle after holding them guilty of kidnap, demanding ransom and murder. Saurav Kumar, the son of businessman Jai Choudhary, was kidnapped when he was on way to attend tuition class in Katihar on November 14, 2016. The kidnappers had demanded Rs 50 lakh as ransom to release Saurav from their captivity and the deceased's father had agreed to pay Rs 30 lakh to get his son released. The police had later exhumed Saurav's body from Baghmara area in Manihari block of the district. PTI COR AR MM INDIND