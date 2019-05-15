4 government employees arrested for accepting bribes in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 15 (PTI) Four Rajasthan government officials, including two policemen, were Wednesday arrested from different parts of the state for allegedly accepting bribes, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesman said.Girdawar Ramesh Kumar, employed with the land record wing of the district collectorate office in Banswara, was arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 800, he said.In Bhilwara, Block Development Officer Sarjeet Yadav, posted at the Sirdiyas village panchayat, was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 2,000 to issue land allotment, he added.Head Constable Mohan Singh was arrested in Bharatpur for accepting Rs 8,000 to remove names of women in a police case, while clerk Rajesh Tiwari, posted at the accounts section of the Jaipur police commissionerate, was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 in lieu of releasing special duty allowance.All accused were booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is on, the ACB official said. PTI AG IJT