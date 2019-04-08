4 held, 50-kg heroin worth Rs 200 crore seized

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Four men were arrested and 50 kg of heroin worth more than Rs 200 crore in the international market were seized, police said Monday. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Sufiyan (31), Mohammad Ismail (49), Hasim (30), and Manoj Kumar Das (50). Acting on a tip-off, Ismail and Sufiyan were arrested near Burari in Delhi on Thursday, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (crime). Fifty kilograms of heroin was recovered from their possession, along with two cars, mobile phones and SIM cards, police said. The two revealed that they used to procure heroin from the Northeast and supply it to different states, police said Monday. The accused said the drugs was delivered to them by a person named Kabir, a resident of Manipur, on the directions of Das, a resident of Bihar, he said. A police team was sent to Bihar and Das was arrested from Patna on Friday, the DCP said. Another person, Hasim, was also arrested from Bawana on Saturday,. During interrogation, Das said that he has been involved in this business from the past eight to 10 years. The accused also disclosed that they used to bring high-grade heroin from suppliers of Manipur, who get the raw material from Myanmar. PTI NITHMB