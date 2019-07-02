4 held for 'cattle smuggling' in J&K

Jammu, Jul 2 (PTI) Four suspected cattle smugglers have been arrested in separate incidents and as many as 46 cattle were rescued from their vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir, police said. In Rajouri, three vehicles were intercepted at the Darhali bridge on Monday night and 30 cattle rescued. One of the drivers, Rahit Iqbal, was arrested while two others are absconding, the police said. In another incident in Thanamandi area of Rajouri on Tuesday, a driver was arrested after eight cattle were rescued from his truck, an officer said. Eight cattle were rescued from two vehicles in Behramgala and Dakki areas of Poonch district on Tuesday and the drivers arrested, the officer said. Cases have been registered against all the accused, the police said. PTI AB ADHMB