4 held for circulating fake currency

/R Ghaziabad, Jan 17 (PTI) Four people have been arrested here for allegedly circulating fake currency notes, police said Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, Arjun, Badloo, Janki and Ram Kumar were arrested from a market on Sunday and fake notes worth 1.54-lakh rupees were seized, said Superintendent of Police (City) Shlok Kumar. The four confessed to circulating fake currency to hawkers and vendors in weekly markets. They used to purchase the fake currency after paying 30-per cent value of the total amount to a person named Vijay Kumar of Haryana, the SP said. The fake notes may be printed in India or in Pakistan. Police are trying to arrest the main culprit who supplied the fake notes to the accused, the SP added. PTI CORRHMB