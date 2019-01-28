4 held for extortion in Delhi after they unloaded bags of cement from truck

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Four men have been arrested on the charge of extortion after they allegedly unloaded some bags of cement from a truck here, police said Monday.The accused have been identified as Satyawan (47), who had posed as a Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dalip Singh (43), Devender (23) and Pankaj (22), they said.The driver in his police complaint said that he was driving the truck from Alwar in Rajasthan with 200 bags of cement, when around 11.30 pm Thursday he noticed a car following his vehicle from Dhabwapur village. When he was near Bamnoli Village, two cars overtook the truck and forced it to stop, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.One of the accused, posing as a SDM, told the driver that he would be challaned as he was driving an overloaded truck and directed him to unload 50 bags, the DCP said. They took the truck driver to an isolated place near Dhul Siras village and forcibly unloaded some bags of cement, he said.Later, the driver saw some police personnel and narrated the whole incident to them. Police rushed to the spot and found two cars in which cement bags had been loaded, the officer said.Two accused were apprehended from the spot while two other managed to flee in one of the cars. Following a chase, the car was intercepted near Sector 22, Dwarka, and nabbed the other two accused, Alphonse said.During interrogation, Satyawan said that his two cars were hired by an SDM's office. Even though the contract ended on May 2018, he did not remove the stickers from the cars and planned to extort money from truck drivers using his vehicles, the DCP said.Two cars and 19 bags of cement were recovered from their possession, police added. PTI NIT NSD