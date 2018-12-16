4 held for killing financier in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Dec 16 (PTI) Sihani Gate Police have arrested four persons for allegedly killing a financier, whose body was recovered from a nullah here two days ago, officials said Sunday. Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said the accused, who were identified as Vickey alias Vikas, Rahul Pandit, Gaurav and Nitesh, were picked up from Ghukna Trisection following a secret tip-off. During interrogation, they confessed to killing financier Bagesh by slitting his throat, Kumar said. Main accused Vickey told the police his father had borrowed Rs 20,000 from Bagesh and three installments' of the four promised segments of Rs 6,000 each had been returned by his father. Bagesh had been pressuring Vickey's kin for the last installment, police said. On Thursday, Bagesh abused Vickey and Rahul at a public place. Feeling insulted, the duo planned to eliminate Bagesh, the arrested told the police. On the night of the alleged killing, Rahul, Vickey, Gaurav and Nitesh consumed alcohol. Rahul chased Bagesh on his bike after the latter left his office. Vickey, Gaurav and Nitesh were waiting for Bagesh at a pre-decided place. They threw Bagesh off his two-wheeler and killed him with a knife. Thereafter, the body was thrown in a nearby nullah, police said. Vickey is a music composer by profession and Rahul is an expert classical singer, who has performed in a number of live shows. Nitesh and Gaurav are employed in a courier company in Noida. The knife and bike used in the crime have been recovered. PTI CORR INDIND